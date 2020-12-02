Clark County’s small business grant offers up to $30K

Small businesses in unincorporated Clark County may now apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding, officials announced.

Businesses with 25 to 50 employees can apply for up to $30,000 and establishments with one to 24 workers can seek out up to $15,000, according to the county.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 22.

Establishments must have a county business license and be able to show financial hardship amid the pandemic, the county said. While businesses that have previously received county assistance may apply, the priority will be given to those which have not yet received any funds.

The funding availability comes as the county introduces the third round of its Small Business Stabilization Grant program, which is fueled by federal coronavirus relief dollars. CARES Act-funded county programs have provided more than $9 million to about 600 local small businesses so far in 2020, according to the county.

Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment for more information about applying for the grant and others. Individuals who need assistance with the application process can contact the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV at 702-895-5019 or UNLV.edu/sbdc.

