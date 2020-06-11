98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County’s top election official: Primary lines were ‘unacceptable’

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 5:00 pm
 

Clark County’s top election official said Wednesday that the lines that forced voters to cast ballots into the early morning hours were “unacceptable,” and November’s general election will be better.

“There were things we could have done in hindsight, but it would have required more resources to buy more equipment along those lines for a one-time election,” said Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters.

Gloria said the county purchased 60 ballot printers at a cost of nearly $300,000 for this election.

“So they weren’t cheap, and we didn’t buy more than we thought we would need since we were going to focus on same-day registration in these sites,” he said.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Nevada shifted its primary to an all-mail election for the first time in state history. Gloria said Tuesday his staff faced a “tremendous challenge” with the election because it did not know the primary would be held by mail until late March.

The change to an all-mail primary prompted a lawsuit from state and national Democrats, which led to Clark County agreeing to add two in-person voting sites for a total of three locations on primary election day. All other counties had one in-person voting site.

When the changes were first announced in March, Gloria and his staff strongly recommended voters confirm their registration and vote by mail before the June 9 primary date. He urged voters to call his office if they did not receive a ballot in the mail.

Long lines

Voters reported waiting in line for hours to cast ballots in-person, and initial results were not released until after 2:30 a.m.

Some claimed they had not received a ballot, while others took advantage of the state’s newly implemented same-day voter registration.

Gloria said the county does not have numbers for election day turnout yet. He said statistics on how many people were registering for the first time or claimed they did not receive a ballot would need to be determined after votes are processed.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office outlined its plan for sharing results and turnout information on Monday.

It will post new results beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and each day thereafter until June 17. On June 19, the final, unofficial results will be published, which will be then confirmed through the typical canvassing period.

Lines at voting locations drew swift criticism from state Democrats, who released a statement first on Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning.

“These problems were entirely avoidable by the Secretary of State,” party Chairman William McCurdy II said in the Wednesday morning statement. “They are the consequences of inadequate polling locations across the state.”

Gloria said Wednesday that the county thought it did what was necessary to prevent large groups of people to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and the early voting period gave no indication that there would be such large election day turnout.

“In our preparation for the election, we had to make some estimations as to what kind of numbers we were going to get and we were not expecting that many people to show up for the reissuing of ballots on Election Day,” he said.

In determining how much equipment to buy for the election, Gloria said it came down to how much space would be available to allow for social distancing at the three sites.

Eyes on November

Although a plan for the general election has not been determined, Gloria said, “We do know that we will offer in-person voting, which was not offered in large scale the way we normally do here in Clark County for the primary, but that will change for the general.”

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom commended Gloria and his staff for “doing their best” on election night, but he called the long wait times “unacceptable” and pledged to sort out the problems before the crucial November general election.

“Money is no object,” Segerblom said in reference to Gloria’s statement on printer costs. He added the county can shift whatever funds are needed, including drawing from federal COVID-19 relief money, to ensure a smoother election.

“This is a democracy, and no one should have to wait more than 30 minutes to vote,” Segerblom said.

Segerblom took some solace in the fact the problems occurred during a state primary in which few races were actually decided.

“But November is the most critical election of my lifetime,” Segerblom added. “There’s going to be a huge turnout. We have to do whatever it takes.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
3
Nevada primary early results finally reported 7 hours after polls closed
Nevada primary early results finally reported 7 hours after polls closed
4
116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County
116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County
5
Congressional races shaping up between Rodimer-Lee, Marchant-Horsford
Congressional races shaping up between Rodimer-Lee, Marchant-Horsford
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST