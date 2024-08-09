Commissioner calls for crackdown on illegal backyard pet breeding

A Clark County commissioner wants a crackdown on illegal pet breeding, an issue that officials argue is contributing to an overpopulation crisis at animal shelters.

Will F1 preparations be as disruptive as last year? Officials promise they won’t

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog that was recovered from an illegal breeding operation in a cage at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Animal Foundation says the recent high intake of animals — over 1,000 in the first 12 days of June — has put the shelter past critical capacity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Clark County commissioner wants a crackdown on illegal pet breeding, an issue that officials argue is contributing to an overpopulation crisis at animal shelters.

That’s because the current law lacks enforcement mechanisms, according to Commissioner Michael Naft.

“I want to make sure that what we do has some real teeth behind it and actually gets after it,” he said at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Staff were directed to explore amending the law so that it can possibly be put up for a future vote.

Currently, the county only issues “breeder/show” permits, which require dog and cat breeders to showcase the animals in official competitions at least once a year.

There’s a limit on animals that can be possessed, which have to be kept in a “clean, healthy, and safe environment,” among other regulations, according to the county.

As of this week, there were under 300 active permits, Naft said.

Those caught breaking the law, such as “backyard breeding” operations, are subject to $500 fines or the cost of the animal, if it was sold.

Naft suggested harsher penalties, a cap of licenses the county issues, and said Thursday that he is open to a license moratorium.

Naft said he wants the county implement technology to catch bad actors, similar to one it employs to identify short-term rental offenders.

That technology, for example, could scrape online postings from people selling pets illegally, Naft said.

In 2023, the city of Las Vegas approved a set of regulations for breeders, which included permit fees, animal injury and death reporting, and mandatory penalties for those found breaking the law.

That vote came as The Animal Foundation — the shelter partially funded by the county and the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas — was combating post-pandemic overpopulation and allegations of mismanagement.

Clark County commissioners voted in 2022 to ban the sale of of dogs, cats, rabbits and potbellied pigs at pet stores, a law that went into effect in December.

Naft on Wednesday proposed re-establishing an advisory committee to explore animal-related issues.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick appeared to express support to amend the pet breeding law.

“There has to be something so that people know we’re serious,” she said. “Because it’s not fair for the animals, for one, and we really have to provide a safe place for them, and it’s getting harder to do that.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.