Commissioner Justin Jones won’t seek re-election

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is sworn in on the witness stand before testifying in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. The court hearing was part of a long-running legal dispute between Clark County and Blue Diamond Hill developer Jim Rhodes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for the Red Rock Legacy Trail on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones announced Monday that he wasn’t running for re-election next year, citing discussions with his family and “weighing the rigors of another campaign.”

In a a statement, Jones said he would “work hard to elect another Democrat” to the seat.

The development came after Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, threw her hat in the race last week.

Days before that, former Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman withdrew her candidacy for the seat after she accepted a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this year, a State Bar of Nevada disciplinary panel decided against recommending to strip Jones of his law license for his alleged involvement in a $80 million settlement the county paid to developer Jim Rhodes’ Gypsum Resources in 2024.

The bar, which wanted Jones disbarred, had alleged bribery and deceitful actions related to a controversial housing project on Blue Diamond Hill.

The panel, however, said that Jones’ actions did not amount to bribery and split on whether Jones’ mass deletion of messages related to the housing development amounted to deceit.

It instead issued a reprimand and ordered Jones to stay out of trouble with the bar for six months.

The bar petitioned to relitigate the case, which the disciplinary board had agreed to rehear, said Chief Bar Counsel Daniel Hooge in June.

The Nevada Supreme Court, which oversees the bar, was evaluating the panel’s initial decision and will decide if a retrial is necessary, Hooge said.

Jones, an attorney and former Nevada state senator, was elected first elected to the County Commission in the 2018 midterms.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Nevada in elected positions at the state and local level and I am proud of the work I have done to advocate for better infrastructure, increase housing affordability, expand access to parks and natural spaces, diversify our economy, and expand behavioral health services,” he wrote in the statement. “I believe that I am but a caretaker of a legacy far greater than myself and the time has come for me to hand off that baton.”

