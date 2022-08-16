Commissioners discuss regulations for pot consumption lounges

The Clark County Commission continues to iron out its regulations for marijuana consumption lounges.

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, people line up at Essence cannabis dispensary on Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Following a Tuesday presentation from the county’s Business License Department, questions remained about limiting hours of operation, allowing outdoor smoking and entertainment, and training requirements.

Commissioners voted unanimously to delay possible action for another 30 days.

Current dispensary owners may apply for a license, per a law passed at the 2021 legislative session that legalized consumption lounges.

Nevada will license 20 independent operators across the state. Half of those will be “social equity applicants” who were negatively affected by marijuana laws before the drug was legalized in 2017.

Municipalities are charged with establishing their own regulations but can’t weaken what state lawmakers passed.

They also may limit the number of licenses they allow.

Excluding the limited independent operators, the lounges are required to be attached to dispensaries.

Clark County is tasked with defining what “attached or immediately adjacent” means.

Theoretically, commissioners can decide that a dispensary in a shopping center may operate its lounge at another suite not directly connected to the retail store.

State regulators are waiting for local municipalities to cement regulations before opening a lottery system to issue preliminary licenses.

