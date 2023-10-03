Commissioners to vote on street vendor law Tuesday

Members of the public will have the chance to voice their opinions on a proposed ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas.

Rudi Larios prepares tacos inside Casa del Sabor food truck at the corner of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Members of Make The Road Nevada listen to Deputy Secretary for Southern Nevada Maggie Salas Crespo explain the new Senate Bill 92, which opens up licensing for street food vendors in Clark County to legally operate, during a town hall discussing the status of the bill on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers wait in line to pick up their food from Casa del Sabor food truck at the corner of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Members of the public will have the chance to voice their opinions at a county board meeting Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas.

The proposed ordinance would bring the county in line with a state law passed during the legislative session which bans food vendors from operating within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel or facility with a seating capacity of at least 20,000 people, among other areas.

Clark County commissioners will consider approving the ordinance following a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The new law, Senate Bill 92, did not outright legalize food vending across the state, but instead created a pathway for counties to establish a licensing process. The bill has created confusion about the current legality of food vending since its passage this year.

If passed, the law will become effective on Oct. 17. A second ordinance, which will lay out rules related to licensing fees and locations where street vending can occur, must be in place by July 1, 2024.

