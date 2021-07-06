Commissioners urge Clark County residents to find jobs now
With federal unemployment benefits set to expire in September, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom held a news conference Tuesday to urge residents to find their next job now.
The commissioners also provided details about an upcoming job fair on Friday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.
This will be the first large-scale in-person job fair since the pandemic. More than 100 employers with over 12,000 available positions will participate. Job seekers can register for the job fair at nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair.
