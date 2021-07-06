Commissioners urge Clark County residents to find jobs now

With federal unemployment benefits set to expire in September, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom held a news conference Tuesday to urge residents to find their next job now.

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemployment benefits expire to look for a job and provides details on an upcoming job fair next to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The commissioners also provided details about an upcoming job fair on Friday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

This will be the first large-scale in-person job fair since the pandemic. More than 100 employers with over 12,000 available positions will participate. Job seekers can register for the job fair at nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair.

