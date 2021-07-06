110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Clark County

Commissioners urge Clark County residents to find jobs now

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 12:59 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2021 - 1:27 pm
Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemploymen ...
Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemployment benefits expire to look for a job and provides details on an upcoming job fair next to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemploymen ...
Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemployment benefits expire to look for a job and provides details on an upcoming job fair next to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemploymen ...
Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson urges the public not to wait until unemployment benefits expire to look for a job and provides details on an upcoming job fair at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom urges the public not to wait until unemployment benef ...
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom urges the public not to wait until unemployment benefits expire to look for a job and provides details on an upcoming job fair next to Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

With federal unemployment benefits set to expire in September, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom held a news conference Tuesday to urge residents to find their next job now.

The commissioners also provided details about an upcoming job fair on Friday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

This will be the first large-scale in-person job fair since the pandemic. More than 100 employers with over 12,000 available positions will participate. Job seekers can register for the job fair at nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
2
Nevada adds 1,346 new COVID cases, sees sharp jump in positivity rate
Nevada adds 1,346 new COVID cases, sees sharp jump in positivity rate
3
Teachers health trust announces changes to stop the bleeding
Teachers health trust announces changes to stop the bleeding
4
Officials outline plans for revamp of Boulder Highway
Officials outline plans for revamp of Boulder Highway
5
Commissioners urge Clark County residents to find jobs now
Commissioners urge Clark County residents to find jobs now
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST