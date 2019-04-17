Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock development — VIDEO

The site of a proposed community is seen inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Old mining equipment is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large flat area of land is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The Clark County Commission rejected a developer’s request Wednesday to ease an 8-year-old condition imposed on a proposal for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon.

The decision was welcomed by opponents of the project as it will at the very least delay efforts by developer Gypsum Resources, LLC, to obtainin county approval on a specific plan and public facility needs assessment — two steps required within the major projects process.

Instead, Gypsum must first receive right-of-way approval from the Bureau of Land Management before those two steps will be addressed by elected leaders. The developer had sought to allow those items, which outline project objectives and assurances that public services will be provided, to be heard in advance of BLM approval.

