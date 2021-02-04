Convention Center 2nd-dose vaccine clinic will open to some walk-ins

The clinic administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will accept some walk-in patients for the next month, the Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday.

Staff members sit in the observation area after receiving the Moderna vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health DistrictÕs COVID-19 Second Dose Clinic site within the Las Vegas Convention Center during a preview on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Many SNHD members receive their second shots today before tomorrowÕs full opening. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Las Vegas Convention Center devoted to administering second doses will accept walk-ins for the next month for some of those who received their first doses at a Southern Nevada Health District-run operation.

The health district said in a news release Thursday that first-dose appointments made at the convention center had been canceled and those who scheduled them had been notified. It was not immediately clear how many appointments were canceled.

“As a result, they will be able to provide vaccine to second dose walk-in patients for the next four weeks,” the health district said.

To be eligible for a walk-in shot, patients must have received their first does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, the health district said. The second dose of the vaccine is recommended to be administered within 28 days of the first shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Eligibility will be reserved for people who received the vaccine at a site run by the health district or a partner clinic at least 28 days prior.

People who received the vaccine from another provider or received the Pfizer vaccine are not eligible to get a walk-up second dose, the health district said.

The move came after the health district’s online scheduling portal was overwhelmed by locals in the prioritized 70 and older group seeking second-dose appointments.

The Las Vegas Convention Center site is open Tuesday through Saturday, and walk-ins will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until vaccine doses run out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

