Conway looks to hold off Evans for 5th term as Clark County recorder

John Evans, left, and Debbie Conway, right. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican challenger John Evans hopes to unseat longtime Clark County Recorder Debbie Conway in the primary election.

Conway, seeking re-election to a fifth term in office, said her 15 years of experience as recorder will pay dividends this winter. She was elected in 2006, and re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

“With the Legislature going into session in January of 2023, my years of knowledge and experience strengthens my ability to collaborate with others in the Recorder’s Association and within the recording industry throughout the State to respond to proposed and impacting legislation,” Conway said. “My knowledge and experience is my greatest advantage.”

The recorder’s office records 1 million documents and collects $175 million in real property transfer taxes and general recording fees annually. The office features more than 60 employees with a budget of more than $10 million.

Contrary to Conway’s beliefs, Evans said having an elected official in office for such an extended time is a bad thing, since career politicians tend to utilize their office for their own interests.

“I’ve been confident from the start that I’m the best qualified candidate for Clark County recorder, but have no confidence about “knocking off” long time recorder, Debbie Conway,” Evans said. “I am running for the office and not against Ms. Conway. She’s been in office a long time and is a formidable foe, but I am running and have been running from the start for the office and not against anyone.”

Track record

Following the general election win over democratic challenger Hunter Cain, Conway is as confident as ever that she’s headed for a fifth term as recorder. With her track history of work in the office, Conway said that’s her best campaign pitch.

“Our office has introduced and accomplished numerous national award-winning concepts and ideas that have met the needs of the public,” Conway said. “The office is designed with the public in mind. Action speaks louder than words, so I will just continue to do my best and allow the public to make the final determination.”

Evans, who bested republican foe Traci Drake in the general election, isn’t sold on the recorder’s office performance during Conway’s time. His main goal if elected is “restoring trust” of the office. Starting with addressing home title theft and fraud and ensuring public documents are widely available online.

“In this day and age, how can I trust that things are correct when I can’t see the documents on my own property,” Evans said. “State Law says they are to be accessible to the public at no cost. In every other county the recorder defines that as you can see them online. In Clark County, the recorder refuses to make them available online and requires you to drive down to the office, park, go up to the second floor, take a number and then wait so you can see your documents. Hard to trust that. I would put the documents online.”

User-friendly office

If re-elected Conway plans to work toward implementing home recording in hopes of making the office more user-friendly.

“Projects have to be phased out over a period of time and we appreciate the opportunity to serve the constituents of Clark County,” Conway said.

In hopes of becoming the first new recorder in over a decade, Evans will leans on his experience in mortgage and real estate, which he said sets him apart from Conway.

“It appears to me that the Clark County recorder’s office provides “government service” which in my mind means doing the least amount possible under the law and not truly serving the citizens but rather serving the government agency,” Evans said. “My view is that government agencies should give customer service, which means we view the citizens we serve as our customers and not our subjects and that we provide them the best possible service we can while still following the law.”

