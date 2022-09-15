Cooler cops: Las Vegas police officers seek lighter uniforms

After 50 years in thick threads, Metropolitan Police Department officers are hoping a new sheriff will bring in lighter, more flexible uniforms.

This June 26, 2018, file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

This Nov. 19, 2020, file photo shows Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, outside the LVPPA headquarters in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After nearly 50 years in the same bulky uniforms, Metropolitan Police Department officers are hoping a new sheriff will bring in new, more comfortable threads.

Las Vegas Police Protective Union President Steve Grammas said officers want lighter, more flexible uniforms, “something that when our officers have to run, jump and move around, it wears better during the tour of duty.”

The union made a pitch in November for new uniforms while sheriff candidates were vying for the group’s endorsement, and incoming Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, who defeated Tom Roberts in the June primary, is planning to take action, according to a letter from the union.

“We’re looking at potentially something that will be 60-70 percent lighter, and pants that will not be wool,” Grammas told the Review-Journal.

McMahill said Wednesday that he hopes to change out the uniform pants as quickly as possible, but noted he could not take action until he takes office in January.

“They’re just not comfortable,” McMahill said. “The guys have wanted new pants as long as I can remember, and I’m going to get it for them.”

The uniforms officers have worn since 1973 require weekly dry cleaning at the officer’s expense, and Grammas said they are hoping for more flexible, machine washable materials.

“I do believe they would be the same color,” Grammas said. “We’re synonymous for the colors we have. It would be weird to change direction and go with another color uniform.”

Grammas said officers also hoped for some new design ideas, including a more sturdy body camera mount and a load-bearing vest instead of a belt for weapons.

McMahill said he does not anticipate making any major design alterations immediately.

The Las Vegas Police Managers and Supervisors Association, which represents Metro sergeants, lieutenants and captains, has not formerly surveyed members yet, but many members had expressed similar goals for a load-bearing vest and a cooler material, a spokesman told the Review-Journal.

Grammas said bids would be presented to Clark County commissioners, and McMahill can request that production begin after he takes office.

Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said the department would get the order from McMahill after he takes office. As of Monday, the department had not been told about any definitive plans.

The county could not immediately provide a timeline for the bidding process.

Metro’s fiscal affairs committee approved a $4.27 million budget for uniforms and clothing allowance this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.