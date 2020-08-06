103°F
Coronavirus testing offered at 3 east Las Vegas Valley senior centers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2020 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2020 - 2:41 pm

Clark County and its partners are offering free walk-in coronavirus testing this month at three senior centers in the east Las Vegas Valley on a first-come, first-served basis.

Testing is available for anyone and no appointment is necessary at Cora Coleman, Parkdale and Whitney senior centers, the county said.

Two hundred self-administered nasal swab tests will be available at each center starting at 8 a.m. and ending when supplies run out.

Testing days have been scheduled as follows:

Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 — Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane.

Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 — Parkdale Senior Center, 3200 Ferndale St.

Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 — Whitney Senior Center, 5712 Missouri Ave.

The tests are being conducted in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, and Guardian Elite Medical Services and Global Medical Response ambulance companies.

Individuals arriving at the centers are asked to wear face coverings, bring photo identification and provide their phone numbers. The results, whether positive or negative, will be reported to the health district.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

