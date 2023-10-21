89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

County amends ambulance contracts in hopes of achieving better response times

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 5:05 pm
Paramedics with American Medical Response load a person needing medical attention into their am ...
Paramedics with American Medical Response load a person needing medical attention into their ambulance on the Las Vegas strip on March 18, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Clark County and private ambulance companies are hoping to provide better response times to emergencies and ensure the right level of care is available for those in need through a new protocol.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a change to its contracts with three major ambulance companies in the valley to allow for certain emergency medical service professionals to respond to non-life-threatening calls.

“We’re adjusting the system to make sure we have appropriate amount of resources available,” Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt said.

The change will allow EMTs and advanced EMTs to respond to certain calls that previously — under the agreement between Clark County and the ambulance companies — would have required a paramedic to respond. The change is meant to free up paramedics, who are able to provide a higher level of care, to respond to more critical, urgent emergencies.

Advanced life support, a level of care that can be provided by paramedics, is a designation reserved for calls when an individual is in a life-threatening situation, like a heart attack. Intermediate life support, care that EMTs and advanced EMTs can provide, is used for situations when an individual is experiencing moderate distress, like severe dehydration or a broken bone.

Damon Schilling, the public affairs manager for American Medical Response and MedicWest Ambulance, two of the ambulance companies the county contracts with, said an analysis of call and response data from the past few years showed many calls paramedics were expected to respond to didn’t actually require an advanced level of care.

And with a nationwide shortage of emergency medical service professionals, especially paramedics, prioritizing which calls they respond to is important, said Damon Schilling, the public affairs manager for AMR and MedicWest.

“That cut foot now can be ran on by an advanced EMT, who is fully capable of caring for that individual — bandaging, splinting, whatever else may need to take place,” Schilling said. “And it really frees up that [advanced life support] resource to respond to that more critical or higher acuity call.”

The change was just one suggestion made by the Clark County Fire Department in a corrective action plan approved by county commissioners in June.

The plan also reduced the service area for MedicWest and AMR, both owned by Global Medical Response, after both companies consistently failed to meet required average response times mandated through their agreement with the county. The change increased the coverage area for the third ambulance company, Community Ambulance, to 65 percent of the county.

The contracts require ambulances to arrive at certain medical emergencies in under 12 minutes at least 90 percent of the time on a monthly average.

The newest change will help those response times, Schilling said.

But despite the change, Glen Simpson, senior director of Community Ambulance, said the company still intends to put as many paramedics on the road as possible.

“The way Community Ambulance structures ourselves, and the way that we run our operation is 95 percent of the resources that we put on the road daily are all advanced life support resources,” Simpson said.

Ultimately, the change will be beneficial for the community, Schilling said.

“For the Las Vegas community at large, they just need to know that this is something that is highly beneficial,” Schilling said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
What are they hiding? Metro charges $320 an hour for bodycam video
What are they hiding? Metro charges $320 an hour for bodycam video
2
Donald Trump fined $5K in New York civil fraud trial
Donald Trump fined $5K in New York civil fraud trial
3
‘Humans must solve the problem’: Public heard in Colorado River report
‘Humans must solve the problem’: Public heard in Colorado River report
4
North Las Vegas councilman appointed to CCSD board of trustees
North Las Vegas councilman appointed to CCSD board of trustees
5
Nevada’s sole GOP congressman frustrated by House speaker stalemate
Nevada’s sole GOP congressman frustrated by House speaker stalemate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

More stories
A ‘great need’: New EMT academy arriving in Clark County
A ‘great need’: New EMT academy arriving in Clark County
A ‘discreet’ way to reach 911: More people using Metro’s emergency text message service
A ‘discreet’ way to reach 911: More people using Metro’s emergency text message service
Some property taxes are set to expire. A bid to extend them was delayed
Some property taxes are set to expire. A bid to extend them was delayed
Health workers warn against loosening mask guidance
Health workers warn against loosening mask guidance
New program aims to study explosion of evictions, call for reform
New program aims to study explosion of evictions, call for reform
CCSD boosts pay for substitutes at select schools
CCSD boosts pay for substitutes at select schools