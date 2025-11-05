81°F
County approves airport parking garage next to big fuel tanks

Fuel tanks are seen in the foreground as a Delta Air Lines jet departs Harry Reid International ...
Fuel tanks are seen in the foreground as a Delta Air Lines jet departs Harry Reid International Airport Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 2:22 pm
 

An airport parking garage will be built next to a cluster of large jet-fuel tanks under plans approved Wednesday.

Clark County commissioners gave the green light to plans by developer American Nevada Co. for a six-story garage just north of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport.

The structure would have more than 2,200 standard parking stalls as well as solar panels over most of the top level, and it would be “shielded” on the side that borders the fuel tanks, according to a county staff report.

County staff had recommended approval of the project, which had a lengthy list of preliminary conditions, including security measures.

The county’s Department of Aviation, which operates Reid International, stated that the garage’s design “presents numerous safety and security concerns” due to its proximity to the airport’s east side fuel tanks, the staff report shows.

The garage would provide an “elevated, direct line of sight” to large jet-fuel tanks and other secure areas of the airport. Plus, the rooftop solar panels would be in “very close proximity” to runways, and glint or glare from lighting and reflective surfaces “can create a hazard” for pilots, the department said, as seen in the staff report.

County spokeswoman Stephanie Wheatley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that while the department expressed concerns about the project, its conditions of approval “mitigated” these concerns, so it did not oppose the plans.

Among the preliminary conditions: Before building permits are issued, the developer must submit plans to the aviation department for a barrier on the project site’s western edge, which borders the fuel tanks.

The barrier must include a “vehicle crash mitigation rail” that is designed to withstand a 15,000-pound vehicle at 50 mph, according to the county staff report.

American Nevada, launched in the 1970s by the late Las Vegas Sun publisher Hank Greenspun and his late wife, Barbara, is perhaps best-known for developing Henderson’s Green Valley master-planned community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
