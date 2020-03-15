County, business leaders to meet in downtown Las Vegas to address panic shopping

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Vegas Chamber President/CEO Mary Beth Sewald and Dave Brower, vice president of risk management for Truline Corp., will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday at the amphitheater of the Clark County Government Center to discuss the local supply chain and why residents do not need to engage in panic buying.

Shoppers wait in long lines at Albertsons at 6730 N Hualapai Way on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As Las Vegas Valley shoppers continue to stock up on food and some household supplies at supermarkets and big-box retailers, government and business organizations are attempting to calm the public’s fears.

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Vegas Chamber President/CEO Mary Beth Sewald and Dave Brower, vice president of risk management for Truline Corp., will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday at the amphitheater of the Clark County Government Center to discuss the local supply chain and why residents do not need to engage in panic buying.

The event, which is not open to the public, will be available on livestream at reviewjournal.com.

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued its own plea to the public about the run on stores.

“One of the things we want to urge the public is that we know that there’s a difficult time going on in the world right now, but there is no reason for you guys to be going into the stores late at night and hoarding some of the supplies due to the fact that there are plenty of supplies left in the stores at this point,” Officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

Some psychologists and mental health researchers characterize this type of mass shopping as an emotional response in the absence of clarity on how much of an impact the coronavirus will have on economies throughout the country.

Las Vegas has been especially hard by convention cancellations, a decline in visitation and layoffs at Strip resorts and related industries.

As of Saturday, health officials have announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada, with 16 cases in Clark County, four in Washoe County and one in Carson City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

