County Commission candidates separated by just 8 votes

Democrat Ross Miller was leading Republican Stavros Anthony by just eight votes on Sunday, as officials continued to count remaining ballots from the 2020 election.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria gives an update on the vote count at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One Nevada state Senate race flipped in the latest election returns reported Sunday morning along with a race for Clark County Commission, where the margin is now eight votes out of more than 142,000 cast.

With all congressional races called as of Saturday, attention has shifted to the down ballot contests as elections workers moved through the remaining ballots. The deadline for finishing the count is Thursday.

The race for the open Senate District 5 saw a change from Saturday, with Democrat Kristee Watson overtaking Republican Carrie Buck to lead by 48 votes, a shift of 141 votes from the previous day. Watson’s lead is less than one-tenth of a percent in a race that saw the two candidates garner more than 60,000 votes combined.

In Senate District 6, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro increased her slim lead over Republican April Becker by 99 votes and broke 50 percent. Cannizzaro now leads by 0.9 percent and 560 votes in a race where more than 62,000 ballots were cast.

With Democrat Wendy Jauregui-Jackins conceding Saturday in Washoe County’s Senate District 15 race again Republican incumbent Heidi Gansert, the makeup of the Senate would not change if current margins hold, with 13 Democrats and 8 Republicans. Thousands of votes remain to be counted in Clark County.

State Assembly

In Assembly races, Republicans inched closer to denying Democrats their supermajority as new vote totals maintained or extended their leads in a handful of races. Democrats currently have a 29-13 majority but appear heading toward losing three seats.

In Assembly District 4, Republican Richard McArthur still holds a 2,000-vote, 5 percentage-point lead over incumbent Democrat Connie Munk. In Washoe County’s AD 31, incumbent Democrat Skip Daly remains 1,300 votes behind Republican Jill Dickman. And in AD 37, Republican challenger Andy Matthews’ lead over incumbent Democrat Shea Backus dipped but just slightly to 650 from 689, about 1.9 percentage points.

Democrats remained ahead in AD 29, where incumbent Lesley Cohen increased her lead over Republican Steven Delisle by about 100 votes to 962, or 2.8 percentage points.

Clark County Commission

In the Clark County Commission District C race, Democrat Ross Miller overtook Republican Stavros Anthony to lead by a scant eight votes. Anthony had led by 273 votes on Saturday. The candidates were virtually tied.

In congressional races in Nevada, all four incumbents were returned to office.

District, Family Court

In three Clark County District Court races, Jessica Peterson’s lead increased to just over 4,900 against incumbent Judge Trevor Atkin (49.7 percent). Incumbent William “Bill” Kephart was down nearly 7,400 votes to challenger Crystal Eller. And attorney and former police officer Tara Clark Newberry’s lead expanded to nearly 11,000 over attorney Jacob Reynolds in a race for an open seat.

In three county Family Court races, Family Court Hearing Master Amy Mastin was up by 7,200 votes against attorney Lynn Hughes, an increase from Saturday. Attorney Dawn Throne widened her lead to roughly 5,800 votes over attorney Bill Gonzalez, And attorney Heidi Almase expanded her lead to more than 10,000 votes against attorney Jim Davis.

Ballot questions

A constitutional change to legalize same-sex marriage, was still heading toward passage with 62 percent approval. Three others also moved toward passage: making changes to the Pardons Board, guaranteeing voting rights and requiring utilities to generate 50 percent of their energy output from renewable sources by 2030.

A fifth question was heading to defeat. A proposal to remove the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents from the state constitution was losing by 16,600 votes out of nearly 1.2 million cast, with 49.3 percent in favor but 50.7 percent opposed.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.