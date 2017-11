Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to outlaw the feeding of feral pigeons in unincorporated parts of the county.

A pigeon sits on a sign at the shuttered Moulin Rouge, the first desegregated hotel-casino listed on the United States National Register of Historic Places, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to outlaw the feeding of feral pigeons in unincorporated parts of the county.

The ban extends to public property, private businesses and residents’ homes.

Under the proposed law, feeding the birds would be considered a public nuisance punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

