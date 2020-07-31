113°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Clark County

County commissioners set hearing on capping food delivery fees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 1:54 pm
 

The Clark County Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed emergency ordinance capping the fees third-party food delivery services are allowed to charge restaurants.

The ordinance, which can be viewed online at the Clark County website, does not mention any delivery services by name. It’s worded in a way, however, that would include companies such as Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats and DoorDash, and covers all orders placed through such platforms, “including a telephone order.”

At a meeting on July 21, restaurant owner Kristen Corral told the commissioners that currently, “apps such as Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub take 30 percent of every single order placed through their platforms, even pickup orders.” While the maximum allowable fee under the proposed ordinance is left open in the current wording, it suggests a cap of 10 to 15 percent of the purchase price. Moreover, the ordinance would prohibit delivery companies from reducing the pay of drivers, or garnishing their tips, to compensate for the lower fees.

The hearing on the ordinance is listed as item 40 on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which will begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. It is a public hearing, which means members of the public are welcome to attend and comment.

The agenda lists the item as “for possible action,” meaning a final vote could be taken after the hearing. If the ordinance were to pass, it would take effect immediately.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Last $600 federal weekly payment still delayed in Nevada
Last $600 federal weekly payment still delayed in Nevada
2
Las Vegas bars 3 groups from sports fields for violating coronavirus rules
Las Vegas bars 3 groups from sports fields for violating coronavirus rules
3
Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800
Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800
4
$200M settlement announced over bankrupt Tonopah solar project
$200M settlement announced over bankrupt Tonopah solar project
5
Nevada adds 1,264 cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths
Nevada adds 1,264 cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
By / RJ

The number of new cases was below the daily average of slightly more than 1,058 over the preceding week and was the lowest daily total announced by the agency since July 20.