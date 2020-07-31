County commissioners set hearing on capping food delivery fees

Clark County on Tuesday to address how much Grubhub, Postmates and others can charge restaurants.

Kristen Corral, owner of Tacotarian restaurant, holds up letters from fellow restaurant owners while speaking to members of the Clark County Commission during a meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Corral spoke in favor of capping the amount of commission a third party delivery service is allowed to charge for each food or beverage delivery order. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed emergency ordinance capping the fees third-party food delivery services are allowed to charge restaurants.

The ordinance, which can be viewed online at the Clark County website, does not mention any delivery services by name. It’s worded in a way, however, that would include companies such as Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats and DoorDash, and covers all orders placed through such platforms, “including a telephone order.”

At a meeting on July 21, restaurant owner Kristen Corral told the commissioners that currently, “apps such as Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub take 30 percent of every single order placed through their platforms, even pickup orders.” While the maximum allowable fee under the proposed ordinance is left open in the current wording, it suggests a cap of 10 to 15 percent of the purchase price. Moreover, the ordinance would prohibit delivery companies from reducing the pay of drivers, or garnishing their tips, to compensate for the lower fees.

The hearing on the ordinance is listed as item 40 on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which will begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. It is a public hearing, which means members of the public are welcome to attend and comment.

The agenda lists the item as “for possible action,” meaning a final vote could be taken after the hearing. If the ordinance were to pass, it would take effect immediately.

