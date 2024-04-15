County commissioners to hold hearing, vote on sidewalk vendor licensing ordinance

Community members interested in sharing their thoughts on a proposed ordinance that would create a licensure process for sidewalk vendors can do so on Tuesday.

Street vendor Luis Serrano rolls his cart to serve customers in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County commissioners are set to hold a public hearing and vote on the proposal during their Tuesday meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center.

The proposed ordinance would create regulations for sidewalk vendors, including rules on where and when vendors can operate, what they’re prohibited from selling and the total size of their stand or cart.

Under the proposal, sidewalk vendors would be required to obtain a license from the county, hold a permit with the Southern Nevada Health District and maintain an insurance policy.

Sidewalk vendors in violation of the law could face a penalty of $500 for each violation and could be issued a misdemeanor citation.

Vendors who do not hold a health district permit could have their food products immediately destroyed or disposed of by law enforcement, a requirement the county says is to prevent the consumption of unsafe food.

County commissioners passed an ordinance in October banning street vendors from operating within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel or near a facility that can seat at least 20,000 people. Tuesday’s ordinance is the county’s next step to regulate street vendors, which was legalized by a state law passed last year.

County officials have said the regulations are meant to protect public safety, but advocates and community members argue the rules are too strict and could threaten vendors’ existence.

It’s unknown how many sidewalk vendors could be affected by the proposed ordinance, but officials estimate that number could be around 200 businesses.

