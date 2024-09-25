Ban on homeless people sleeping outside could be coming in Clark County

Clark County could become the next Southern Nevada jurisdiction to ban camping in public spaces as a response to the growing population of homeless people.

FILE - A shelter is shown off Las Vegas Boulevard near Mesquite Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom introduced an agenda item for the Oct. 1 meeting to discuss a possible ordinance that would effectively bar people from sleeping outdoors in public places including sidewalks.

So far, both the city of Las Vegas and Henderson have such bans in place.

The county discussion would follow the city of Las Vegas’ recent proposal to strengthen its own ban — to include possible minimum jail sentences for repeat offenders — and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that ruled such laws are constitutional.

Commissioners could instruct for the county’s legal team to draft a proposed ordinance, which would then involve further discussions before it would be put up for a final vote, Segerblom told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

‘A work in progress’

Segerblom said that he envisions an ordinance comparable to the one Las Vegas lawmakers are exploring strengthening, and that the county’s proposal is “tied” to the Supreme Court decision.

“It’s a work in progress, nothing is set in stone,” he said. “I think it’s time to have the discussion.”

Segerblom said commissioners discussed a possible ban around the time the Las Vegas City Council established its own, but that there was concern about its constitutionality.

The higher court clarified those doubts, he noted.

Under the Las Vegas amendment proposal, a person can face arrest and a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 10 days if they’re convicted of violating the ordinance, a misdemeanor offense, more than twice within 12 months.

Before a citation is issued, the person would first be warned that they’re in violation of the ordinance and be directed to the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center for resources, according to the city.

Jail alternative

As an alternative to jail, the court “may order a defendant to complete a rehabilitation program, specialty court program or other program of treatment designed to assist homeless persons,” according to an amendment proposal that hasn’t been voted on.

Clark County recently released the findings of its daylong homelessness census in Southern Nevada, which showed a 20 percent year-over-year increase in the homeless population, which included sheltered and unsheltered people, the highest figure in a decade.

The 4,202 people tallied in the streets was a 7 percent increased compared with the previous year, according to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care Census.

Segerblom said the county had “very robust” housing-related services available to keep homeless persons away from neighborhoods, trails and other public spaces.

“I think we need it,” Segerblom said about a proposed camping ban. “There are some people who honestly don’t want to seek services but are willing to comply with the law.”

