County launches socially distanced driveway dance parties

Residents dance as Clark County Parks and Recreation Department staff members host a socially distanced dance party in the Marble Manor neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 27, 2020. Residents were encouraged to dance on their porches or lawns at a safe distance. County staff also distributed kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items to residents provided by the Direct Care to Kids initiative. Direct Care to Kids is a partnership of the Public Education Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and Communities in Schools Nevada to help meet the immediate hygiene needs of at-risk students and provide them with books and educational materials to support learning at home while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clark County also unveiled the ÒIn It Together SNV" initiative with new website www.InItTogetherSNV.com. As part of the initiative, the public and participating agencies are encouraged to share information about people and organizations in Southern Nevada doing inspiring things to help our community using the hashtags #InItTogetherSNV, #StayStrong and #StayHomeForNevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

While local residents have been shut down in heading to parties, the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department is beginning an effort to bring the party to them.

On Monday, the county began its In It Together Southern Nevada initiative. As a way to boost community spirits and provide a burst of exercise and stress relief, the county has launched socially distanced driveway dance parties to local neighborhoods, according to a news release.

The department has outfitted a Dance Mobile van, complete with a DJ and public address system, to roll into neighborhoods interested in hosting a dance party visit. Residents can step outside to their porch, patio or front yard, or they can stay inside and join in through their living room window.

County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly and the van began the fun Monday morning with a visit the Marble Manor complex near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. As part of the activity, residents received kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items provided by the Direct Care to Kids initiative.

The dance mobile operates from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For information on how to get a dance party to your neighborhood or other programs offered, check out www.InItTogetherSNV.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.