County launches socially distanced driveway dance parties
The department has outfitted a Dance Mobile van, complete with a DJ and public address system, to roll into local neighborhoods.
While local residents have been shut down in heading to parties, the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department is beginning an effort to bring the party to them.
On Monday, the county began its In It Together Southern Nevada initiative. As a way to boost community spirits and provide a burst of exercise and stress relief, the county has launched socially distanced driveway dance parties to local neighborhoods, according to a news release.
The department has outfitted a Dance Mobile van, complete with a DJ and public address system, to roll into neighborhoods interested in hosting a dance party visit. Residents can step outside to their porch, patio or front yard, or they can stay inside and join in through their living room window.
County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly and the van began the fun Monday morning with a visit the Marble Manor complex near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. As part of the activity, residents received kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items provided by the Direct Care to Kids initiative.
The dance mobile operates from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For information on how to get a dance party to your neighborhood or other programs offered, check out www.InItTogetherSNV.com.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.