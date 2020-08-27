101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Clark County

County ordinance limits size of poles, but doesn’t ban flags at protests

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2020 - 5:24 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2020 - 6:40 pm

Could carrying a flag lead to arrest during a rally Saturday to protest the statewide mandate on wearing a face mask in public? One group claims it’s possible.

No Mask Nevada PAC, which has organized against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s face-covering rule amid the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday that it was advised by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that waving a flag that’s too large might lead to trouble.

In a statement, No Mask Nevada PAC co-founder Ian Bayne said that police were prepared to enforce an ordinance passed by the Clark County Commission to curtail appearances of the American flag and Trump flag in order to advance a political agenda.

“This is like banning tires and telling everyone they can still drive their cars,” Bayne said.

It is true the commission approved a bill in June 2018 — not this June as No Mask Nevada stated — to limit the thickness of metal or plastic poles for flags, banners and placards to 3/4-inch during protests. It was one of many restricted items, including baseball bats and aerosol spray, that officials feared could be used as weapons.

Commissioner Michael Naft, a Democrat, did not champion the ordinance as a “liberal activist,” as No Mask Nevada claimed. He joined the commission more than six months later, and the bill had been requested by Metro.

Two Las Vegas police officers asked an attendee during a No Mask Nevada rally on Aug. 22 to put away large poles attached to flags, citing the ordinance.

“And I think that pretty quickly got miscommunicated to a ban of flags, which is not accurate,” Naft said Wednesday.

A Metro spokesperson said that the department discusses which items are illegal under the ordinance with organizers before any protest.

“The LVMPD does not restrict the use of banners, signs or flags as a form of expression,” the spokesperson said.

No Mask Nevada, which wrote that police would enforce a “flag ban” on Saturday, indicated that dozens of people who are planning to attend have confirmed they intend to carry the “illegal American flags.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
2
Trump pardons former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder
Trump pardons former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder
3
Nevada, Clark County report fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid-June
Nevada, Clark County report fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid-June
4
COVID-19 deaths spike by 30 in Nevada as state adds 403 new cases
COVID-19 deaths spike by 30 in Nevada as state adds 403 new cases
5
Ahern Hotel sues Nevada over coronavirus rules
Ahern Hotel sues Nevada over coronavirus rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST