County says homeless population not a reason for new nightly park bathroom closures

Clark County recently instituted overnight closures of park bathrooms in its jurisdiction, citing “health and safety reasons.”

Las Vegas residents exercise on the relatively deserted paths at Desert Breeze Park on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County recently instituted overnight closures of park bathrooms in its jurisdiction, citing “health and safety reasons.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Patrons play baseball at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It is important that Clark County parks are a safe location for our residents to enjoy the outdoors, and by closing these restrooms in the overnight hours, we are working to maintain the level of safety our parks require,” wrote county spokesperson Jennifer Cooper in a statement.

The closures are taking place from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with staff cleaning them shortly after they reopen, she wrote.

“Public park bathrooms that are open during the overnight hours are not attended and this provides an opportunity for various types of unwanted activities,” Cooper wrote.

Asked if the population of people experiencing homelessness who shelter in the parks contributed to the measure, Cooper wrote: “Locking the restrooms is intended to reduce incidents of vandalism and address safety or security concerns, not simply in response to homelessness.”

She added that parks are not safe for those populations.

Clark County operates more than 100 public parks, with most staying open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Before the bathrooms closures began, most remained open 24/7, Coopers said.

Closing times are being tested, and could change, she added. Permanent closure signs will be installed when officials decide on the times.

This isn’t the first time the county has instituted overnight closures at public spaces.

Citing an increase of number of unhoused people on walking trails, public works staff began to close caged pedestrian bridges in east Las Vegas.

People in those communities have complained about being mistreated by authorities who clear out the encampments in sweeps.

