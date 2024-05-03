County spending another $6.3M on buildings in Historic Commercial Center

Clark County is doubling down on its redevelopment effort for a retail center near the Las Vegas Strip as it approved about $6.3 million to buy more buildings.

The Clark County Redevelopment Agency voted in April to spend $5 million to buy the two buildings with a mix of office and retail space across 84,000 square feet in the Historic Commercial Center District, less than 1.5 miles east of the Strip. The agency also approved about $1.3 million to go towards future redevelopment of the buildings.

The purchased buildings are painted yellow, with a sign on one of them calling it a Commercial Arts Building. On Thursday, the tenant spaces in the buildings appeared to be mostly empty and run down. County documents show there are three tenants in the buildings who can continue their leases until they expire.

This is the second purchase Clark County has made in the Historic Commercial Center, as earlier this year it bought the 1.15 acre New Orleans Square complex for $6.5 million.

The county has said it’s working on a new master plan to spur redevelopment in the Historic Commercial Center, which had its first buildings open in 1963. The county hasn’t shared what the redevelopment timeline would be or what the effort would include.

Clark County didn’t respond to questions on if it plans to buy more buildings in the Historic Commercial Center.

