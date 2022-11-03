County won’t be forced to hire more Republicans for signature verification

Clark County will not be forced to hire more Republican poll workers for its ballot signature verification board, a judge ruled Thursday.

A Clark County election worker checks out ballots as workers prepare to count them at the Election Department warehouse, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County will not be forced to hire more Republican poll workers for its ballot signature verification board after a judge on Thursday struck down two motions from the Republican National Committee.

The RNC had raised issues with the partisan makeup of the 64-member ballot signature verification board, arguing that Clark County had “disproportionately excluded Republicans and hired an overwhelming number of Democrats and Nonpartisans” for the board, which is made up of 23 Democrats, 33 nonpartisans and eight Republicans. They cited a state law that requires certain election boards to represent “all political parties as equally as possible.”

But Clark County District Judge Timothy Williams, who heard arguments in the case in court Wednesday, disagreed with the RNC’s assessment. Those hired for the signature verification board are temporary workers who have no power to make decisions on the ballot-counting process and therefore are not considered the same as boards that fall under the law cited by the RNC, Williams wrote in a decision issued Thursday.

“The Court finds that it is a big stretch to classify temporary employees as board members on a board that the County Registrar never created,” Williams wrote. “Thus, the temporary workers’ nominal exercise of discretion in performing a job-related task does not rise to the level of decision making typically expected from a board.”

Clark County, where roughly 70 percent of Nevada’s 1.8 million registered voters live, leans Democratic in partisan voter registration. Roughly 35 percent of the county’s voters are Democrat, compared with 26 percent Republican.

Lisa Logsdon, Clark County counsel representing Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria in the case, told Williams in court Wednesday that hiring was not done according to political verification, and that the signature verification panel’s makeup changes daily depending on its members’ availability.

She said the registrar’s office has roughly 40 year-round employees and hires nearly 2,000 people for temporary jobs to “staff the signature verification room,” with the hiring done at the registrar’s discretion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.