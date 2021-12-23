COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Clark County

Clark County on Thursday reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in nearly five months, suggesting the omicron variant is rapidly spreading.

The last time the Southern Nevada Health District reported more coronavirus cases in the county was on July 28, when it logged 1,160 cases. That occurred just one day after Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed a face mask mandate in indoor public spaces to curb the surge of cases during the summer.

The four key metrics for the disease caused by the new coronavirus began to decline in Southern Nevada within weeks of the mask mandate and continued to fall until the beginning of November, when they began to slowly rise.

That pace remained relatively steady until this week, when new cases suddenly spiked to levels not seen since the height of the summer surge.

That followed closely last week’s detection of the state’s first case of the more-contagious omicron variant. The state has now detected 11 omicron cases in the state, nine of them in Clark County, a figure that likely represents only the tip of the iceberg since relatively few test samples are genetically sequenced to identify the virus strain.

Thursday’s update showed that new COVID-19 cases in the county were more than double the two-week moving average of 429 per day, which increased by 30 from 399 on Wednesday, according to state data.

The county’s other COVID-19 metrics have not risen to the same degree as new cases, supporting early evidence suggesting omicron does not lead to as many serious cases requiring hospitalization or leading to death as the delta variant that preceded it. But the sheer numbers of new cases means those figures also are likely to rise in the weeks ahead and could strain local hospitals already facing staffing shortages.

On Thursday, for example, the health district reported just two deaths during the previous day, below the two-week moving average of five per day, which was unchanged from Wednesday.

The update pushed county totals to 356,965 cases and 6,415 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by three, to 592, the state data showed.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased 0.1 percentage point to 8.1 percent. That number fell to a recent low of 5.8 percent in early November before beginning to rise.

The state, meanwhile, reported 1,284 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths during the preceding day. It was the highest single-day number of new cases reported by the Department of Health and Human Services since early October.

Updated figures posted by the department raised Nevada’s totals to 474,023 cases and 8,364 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased to 533 per day from 504 on Wednesday. The two-week average for fatalities held steady at six per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the state’s two-week test positivity rate held at 7.6 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose to 678, four more than on Wednesday.

As of Thursday’s report, state data show that 54.06 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 53.35 percent in Clark County.

