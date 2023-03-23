56°F
Clark County

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain at low levels in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2023 - 5:57 pm
 
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both Clark County and statewide remain at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic, according to new state data.

This week, the 14-day average for confirmed daily new cases in the county dipped by two to 91, according to data Wednesday from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, cases declined by one to 121.

Hospitalizations also saw little fluctuation. Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 124 from the prior week’s 127. Statewide, they declined to 149 from 154.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the county remained at zero. Statewide, the average increased to one from the prior week’s zero.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

