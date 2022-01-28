COVID-19 data shows signs of hope, though deaths continue to rise

Wrapping up an encouraging week for Clark County, three key COVID-19 metrics fell again Friday.

Wrapping up an encouraging week for Clark County, three key COVID-19 metrics — the average number of daily new cases, the test positivity rate and hospitalizations — fell again Friday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,566 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 469,239 cases of the disease caused by coronavirus. The number of daily new cases has been falling since the middle of January.

On Thursday, state biostatistician Kyra Morgan noted the drop in new cases and said it appeared the current omicron-driven surge has peaked in Clark County.

“I’m pretty comfortable saying that specifically in Clark County I think the worst of the omicron wave is over,” Morgan said.

Nevertheless, experts who have analyzed omicron’s peak in other countries have warned it is still too early to make any sweeping conclusions about the current situation.

Meanwhile, another 33 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total in the Clark County to 6,866. The average daily death rate over the last two weeks rose from nine to 10 on Friday.

However, hospitalizations in the county fell Friday to 1,524 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, down 68 from the day before.

The daily positivity rate, which tracks the number of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, and average daily new cases both fell for the third Friday in a row, showing hopeful signs.

Officials have said that the test positivity rate is often the first indicator that a surge is starting or ending, while other numbers can lag behind.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported a daily positivity rate Friday of 34.3 percent, down from 35 percent Thursday.

The average daily new cases dropped by 196 to 2,279 Friday.

State data very much mirrored county data, with a drop in hospitalizations, test positivity rate and average daily new cases.

Nevada reported 3,999 new cases and 39 new deaths on Friday for a total of 615,774 cases and 8,914 deaths statewide.

The average daily new cases rate fell by 203, bringing the new average to 3,207.

Average deaths increased from 11 to 12 but 69 fewer people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Statewide, 1,797 people were hospitalized Friday.

The daily positivity rate fell just slightly, from 34.2 percent to 34 percent.

