COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations rise in Clark County for 2nd day

Fatalities and hospitalizations bucked a trend of improvement in key COVID-19 metrics as the county recorded 687 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.

Jessica Dula reviews her vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Dula, who works the front desk at Resorts World, decided to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to become protected against the virus, noting the weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated workers at her job also played a role. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County on Thursday recorded 687 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths during the preceding day, as fatalities and hospitalizations bucked a trend of improvement in key COVID-19 metrics for the second straight day.

Data reported by the Southern Nevada Health District raised county totals to 320,232 COVID-19 cases and 5,651 deaths.

New cases were far above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless dipped by one to 366 per day, according to state data.

Fatalities were more than three times higher than the average for the period, which rose by one for the second-straight day to eight per day.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the county also increased from the preceding day, jumping by 33 to 661.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 7.9 percent,the state data showed.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

All four key metrics for the county have been falling from recent peaks last month, though the progress has been slow and jagged, with daily increases interrupting the long-term declines.

Meanwhile, Nevada on Thursday reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths during the preceding day.

New cases reported by the Department of Health and Human Services were well above the two-week moving average of 692 per day, though the average itself edged lower from 694 on Wednesday.

Deaths were more than three times higher than the average of 14 per day for the period, which rose by two from the preceding day.

The statewide test positivity rate inched lower, dropping 0.1 percentage points to 10.3 percent.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients rose by 33 from Wednesday’s report to 922.

State data show that 55.67 percent of eligible Nevadans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the 55.05 percent recorded for Clark County.

State officials were scheduled to hold a news briefing later Thursday to discuss the status of the coronavirus outbreak in Nevada.

