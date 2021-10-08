COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate tick upward in Clark County

The two-week moving averages for the metrics both shifted higher on Friday, even as new cases of the disease and hospitalizations continued their recent declines.

Charles "Buddy Charles" Wucinich, 84, of Las Vegas gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Southern Nevada Health District clinic on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County recorded 458 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths during the preceding day, according to data posted online Friday.

Updated figures from the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 323,940 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and 5,743 deaths.

New cases were well above the county’s 14-day moving average of 351 per day, but the average itself was 22 lower than the 373 reported on Wednesday, the most recent day available due to an outage of the state reporting system on Thursday.

The average has been declining since it reached a recent high of 1,193 on Aug. 19, with the fall accelerating starting in mid-September. As of Friday’s report, the metric had declined more than 70 percent from the recent peak.

Fatalities in the county, meanwhile, were below the 14-day average of seven per day, which nonetheless increased by one from Wednesday’s report.

Deaths also have been declining since reaching a recent high of 22 per day on Aug. 29. Even with the increase reported Friday in the two-week average, the metric has fallen more than 68 percent from the high.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The test positivity rate, meanwhile, jumped by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9 percent, the first time the index has moved higher since it ticked upward by 0.1 percentage point on Sept. 13.

Apart from those increases, the metric has been declining steadily since reaching a recent high of 15.7 percent on Aug. 8.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the county declined to 601 as of Friday’s report, down from 644 on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized has declined nearly 49 percent from its recent high of 1,168 on Aug. 10, state data show.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state, meanwhile, reported 1,412 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths after not reporting updated data on Thursday due to technological issues.

The new figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services brought totals for the state to 426,407 cases of the disease and 7,285 deaths.

The state test positivity rate was 8.4 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from the last update on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients stood at 863, down 20 from Wednesday’s report.

As of Friday’s report, state data show that 54.62 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared to 53.84 percent in Clark County.

