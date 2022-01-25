COVID-19 metrics continue decline, offering hope surge has peaked

Clark County’s major COVID-19 metrics have dropped consistently for nearly a week, providing more evidence that the county has already hit the peak of the current surge.

Kenneth Williams, left, hands Tom Griffin a tube for his swab after self administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County readies for the opening of the Texas Station drive-thru testing location on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The county reported 3,159 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths on Tuesday, bringing totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 461,310 cases and 6,767 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average, which decreased sharply from 3,130 on Monday to 2,849. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities increased from five to seven.

The 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the number of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped for the fourth straight day. Public health officials have said the test positivity rate is often the first indicator that a surge is either starting or ending, while other numbers can lag behind.

The rate stood at 36.7 percent on Tuesday, 0.8 percentage point less than on Monday.

Experts have said they expect the current surge — driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant — to end quickly once it reaches the peak. That follows data from South Africa and Europe, which found that the wave looks more like an icicle once it’s complete: a rapid rise in cases, then a rapid fall from the peak.

So far, Clark County has seen consistent but not massive declines in key metrics, but officials have warned it’s still too early to make any sweeping takeaways about the current situation.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to update guidance on its face mask mandate for crowded indoor public areas on Tuesday afternoon.

While the state tracks most of its COVID-19 metrics using a 14-day moving average, its mask mandate is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s seven-day average.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it must record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day test positivity rate below 8 percent — metrics considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

CDC data showed that the entire state is currently in the “high” transmission tier.

The state, meanwhile, reported 3,040 new cases and 37 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 604,173 cases and 8,797 deaths. It was unclear why the state reported a smaller number of new cases than Clark County.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

New cases statewide were below the two-week moving average, which dropped from 4,418 on Monday to 3,818. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities increased from seven to nine.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate decreased 0.2 percentage point to 35.1 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases increased by nine to 1,971.

As of Tuesday, state data showed that 55.58 percent of Nevadans five and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 54.95 percent in Clark County.

