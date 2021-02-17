59°F
COVID-19 testing ending at Cashman Center to expand vaccine capacity

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2021 - 5:27 pm
 
Patients enter as COVID-19 testing continues at the Cashman Center by University Medical Center ...
Patients enter as COVID-19 testing continues at the Cashman Center by University Medical Center, Clark County, and the Nevada National Guard on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The COVID-19 testing site at Cashman Center is closing at noon on Friday so that Clark County health officials can increase the capacity to administer vaccine at the site.

Testing operations at the UNLV Stan Fulton Building will be expanded to seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Sunday. The UNLV testing site is located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, just east of Paradise Road. UNLV’s testing site will be closed Friday and Saturday this week before reopening Sunday with its new seven day-a-week schedule.

Officials said the change of operations at Cashman Center will allow the site to expand its capacity to offer more first and second-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. Testing has been available in Exhibit Hall A at Cashman Center, while vaccinations are offered on an appointment-only basis in Exhibit Hall B.

For a listing of public testing sites and locations, visit lvrj.com.

