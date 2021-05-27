97°F
Clark County

COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 4:18 pm
 
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Allegiant Stadium in June.

Southern Nevada residents can get vaccinated inside the stadium from June 10 to June 13 and June 17 to June 20.

Both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines will be available. People who may need assistance, or children under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one additional person into the stadium.

Appointments for this clinic location open Tuesday and will be available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
