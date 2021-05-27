COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at Allegiant Stadium

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Allegiant Stadium in June.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Southern Nevada residents can get vaccinated inside the stadium from June 10 to June 13 and June 17 to June 20.

Both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines will be available. People who may need assistance, or children under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one additional person into the stadium.

Appointments for this clinic location open Tuesday and will be available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.