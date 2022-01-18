COVID-related hospitalizations in Clark County leap to new high mark

The number of people with COVID-19 in Clark County hospitals has exceeded the highs seen during last winter’s surge, and key metrics suggest the disease has not yet peaked.

The number of people with COVID-19 in Clark County hospitals has exceeded the highest levels seen during last winter’s surge, and key metrics suggest the disease it has not yet reached its peak.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday reported 1,641 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds in the county, 49 more than the highest single-day total of last winter’s surge: 1,592 patients reported on Dec. 13, 2020.

The growing caseload comes as the Southern Nevada health care system already is under considerable stress due to a staffing crisis declared two weeks ago by the Nevada Hospital Association.

Other key metrics for the county provided no signs that the rapid growth in new cases fueled by the omicron variant of the new coronavirus is slowing, as the county reported 4,870 new coronavirus cases during the preceding day.

Updated state figures covering four days, helped fill in some blank spots in the county picture, after the Southern Nevada Health District updated its COVID-19 metrics on Monday while the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services did not as it observed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

New cases of COVID-19 for the county were above the two-week moving average, which increased to 3,618 cases per day from 3,316 in Friday’s update.

The health district reported no deaths during the previous day on Tuesday, as the two-week moving average of daily fatalities dropped from five to four over the same period. The absence of any reported deaths in the county over the past three days was not unusual, particularly given the holiday, as the health district has reported no fatalities on the weekends since mid-November because of reporting lags.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to have COVID-19, increased by 1.8 percentage points to 37.4 percent, according to state data. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 increased from 1,513 on Friday to 1,641.

Tuesday’s updates pushed totals for Clark County to 436,712 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and 6,646 deaths.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

While the county tracks most of its COVID-19 metrics using a 14-day moving average, the CDC uses a seven-day average for its calculations, on which the state mask mandate are based.

As of Tuesday morning, the CDC showed an average of 1,424.09 new cases per 100,000 residents in the county over the previous seven days, nearly 400 more than the 1,030.21 reported at this time last week. Both figures are in the “high” risk of transmission category under the CDC system.

The second key COVID-19 metric used to determine when a county can exit the mask mandate is the test positivity rate.

Using the CDC’s seven-day average, the rate stood at 43.39 percent on Tuesday, also in the “high” risk category for that metric. That rate stood at 42.68 at this time last week.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it must record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day test positivity rate below 8 percent — metrics considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

State officials are expected to update the Silver State’s mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon, but CDC data showed that the entire state is currently in the “high” transmission tier.

Meanwhile, the state reported 21,418 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths over the preceding four days. That brought totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 570,616 cases and 8,654 deaths.

Divided by four, the average of 5,345.5 cases per day was well above the two-week moving average of 4,442. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities dropped from six on Friday to five on Tuesday.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate increased by 1.8 percentage points to 34.6 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 increased by 161, to 1,872.

