DA: Schools Trustee Williams lives outside district, state

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has determined that schools Trustee Katie Williams no longer lives in the district that elected her, as required by law,

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says that Clark County Scbool District Trustee Katie Williams no longer lives in her district or in the state of Nevada.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson has determined that Clark County School Board Trustee Katie Williams no longer lives in the district that elected her, as required by law, according to a letter dated Wednesday.

The district attorney is proceeding to declare the office vacant “due to you ceasing to be an actual resident of the State of Nevada and ceasing to be an actual resident of District B of the Clark County School District,” Wolfson states in a letter to Williams.

He asks that she respond in writing by Sept. 9 whether she intended to relinquish her office.

In May, five voting and non-voting members of the school board asked Wolfson to investigate Williams, who had been attending meetings remotely and, they said, no longer was residing in the district or fulfilling her duties. Williams responded at the time that she traveled for work and had no intention of giving up her seat.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

The controversy began early this year when Williams began to attend board meetings remotely.

She announced on social media that she had started a new job for a Nebraska-based law firm. The law firm told the Review-Journal when it phoned that Williams was at lunch but usually there five days a week. Her name and her ex-husband’s are listed on a deed to a house in North Las Vegas.

Williams’ term expires at the end of the year. If removed from the board, the remaining board members would select a replacement to complete her term.

