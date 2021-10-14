Deaths climb as other Clark County COVID metrics inch lower

Clark County recorded 411 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths during the preceding day, according to local and state data posted Thursday.

Updated figures posted online by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 326,283 COVID-19 cases and 5,830 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average of 335, while the longer-term metric declined by 13 from the preceding day, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The average has been falling steadily since it reached a recent high of 1,193 on Aug. 17.

Fatalities attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus were more than triple the 14-day moving average of eight per day, which increased by one from Wednesday’s report. The metric has been improving since it reached a recent high of 22 per day in late August, but has climbed higher by two per day over the past week.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, declined by 0.1 percentage points to 6.9 percent, but remained slightly higher than the 6.7 percent rate reported early last week.

There were 556 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in county hospitals as of Thursday’s report, down one from the day prior. The metric has been declining for more than two months now and is more than 52 percent below its recent high of 1,168 on Aug. 10.

The state, meanwhile reported 615 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths during the preceding day.

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services pushed state totals to 430,170 COVID-19 cases and 7,412 deaths.

New cases were above the 14-day moving average of 524 per day, while the longer term measure was down by 17 from the preceding day.

Fatalities were nearly four times the 14-day moving average of 12 per day, one higher than the figure reported on Wednesday.

The statewide test positivity rate declined by 0.1 percentage point, to 7.9 percent.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in the state bucked the downward trend and rose by 10 to 758, according to state data.

All four of the state’s key COVID-19 metrics have been retreating since mid- to late-August. State officials were expected to provide an update on the state of Nevada’s rural hospitals at a news briefing on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 55 percent of eligible Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared to 54.24 percent in Clark County, the data show.

