Defendants in county GOP case ask judge to reconsider election ruling

A group that contends it was elected to lead the Clark County GOP is asking a judge to reconsider a previous court order that voided their election.

It’s the latest turn in a legal battle ignited last month between dueling factions of the Clark County Republican Party.

After a July 20 meeting to choose new party leadership went awry and did not end in an election, a faction of the party set up another meeting to finish the process.

That July 28 follow-up meeting was conducted on four days’ notice and ended when a faction led by Republican Jesse Law claiming to be elected as the party’s new leadership team.

But the acting party leadership says the follow-up meeting was fraudulent. Last month, they filed a lawsuit against Law and the rest of the group that argues it had been elected.

District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled last week that the follow-up meeting was improperly noticed and that the election did not count. She said a new election would be held during a party meeting on Sept. 21.

In an email to supporters last week, Law said his side was working to “correct the court’s decision.”

“Flies at the picnic, everybody,” he wrote. “Just be patient and remember: everything happens for a reason and God is in charge. The path and the victory are Always His. The actions are ours, so let’s keep up the pressure and the fight.”

Law’s faction has said the terms of the outgoing executive board had expired, and that at least 10 percent of the central committee have to meet to elect new officers.

But Mitchell Bisson, a lawyer for the party, said the Law’s faction belief that all terms had expired is misguided, and that the party’s leadership succession plan was followed after former Chairman Dave Sajdak resigned after the July 20 meeting.

The defendants’ motion to reconsider the previous ruling, scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning in front of District Judge Susan Johnson, hinges on whether the July 20 meeting was in recess or had been terminated entirely by law enforcement.

Last week, Sally Minster, a defendant in the case, said party rules allow members to reconvene a recessed meeting if enough people agree to do so.

If the court doesn’t reconsider the ruling, the defendants are asking for the court to suspend an injunction against them while they file an appeal.

Neither Law nor his attorney responded to a request for comment.

Gonzalez ruled that police ended the July 20 meeting amid chaos, but the defendants argue that her ruling was based on a misrepresentation by Bisson. The Metropolitan Police Department did not force the meeting to end, according to a letter from Metro lawyer Matthew Christian.

Bisson called the party’s argument against him an attempt at misdirection. He said whether the July 20 meeting was recessed or terminated by police is a “distinction without a difference.”

Under either circumstance, he said, the July 28 meeting was improperly set.

“We still feel completely confident that we are in the right here and that Judge Johnson will see it the same way that judge Gonzalez did,” Bisson said.

