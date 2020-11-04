Democrats lead early for Clark County Commission, but 1 race tight

Democratic former Secretary of State Ross Miller was up by just over 300 votes against Republican Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, according to early unofficial election results.

Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Democrats led early in four Clark County Commission races, although two politically tested candidates were locked in a tight battle in District C, according to early unofficial election results released late Tuesday.

It has been a 12-year-run of all Democrats on the powerful county board, and the last time a non-Democrat was elected to the commission was in 2004.

District C

Democratic former Secretary of State Ross Miller was up by just over 300 votes against Republican Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, with nearly 118,000 ballots counted, according to the county Elections Department.

Miller had secured 50.13 percent of the vote as he and Anthony fought to replace outgoing Commissioner Larry Brown.

Miller, a two-term secretary of state who turned to business ventures and law in recent years, ran for the county seat after becoming disenchanted with the partisanship in national politics.

Anthony, a retired police captain and three-term councilman, is a self-described conservative against tax increases who said he would strive to keep business regulations low.

Miller has been critical of Las Vegas leadership during the pandemic and filed a complaint against Anthony accusing the city councilman of illegal fundraising tactics. Anthony, who returned $15,000 to two donors in response, has outraised his opponent in this campaign cycle by more than a 4 to 1 margin.

District D

In the second of two contests without an incumbent, Democratic Assemblyman William McCurdy had received 77 percent of the vote as he faced off against former Las Vegas Fire Chief David Washington, an independent, in District D, made up of downtown and east Las Vegas, the Historic Westside and portions of North Las Vegas, to replace outgoing Commissioner Lawrence Weekly.

Washington spent 33 years in firefighting before retiring as chief in 2007; he described himself as an activist throughout most of his adult life who has worked to combat illiteracy and mentor youth. He has said he was drafted to run for office by others who championed him to represent the community. His wife, Marcia Washington, is an appointed state senator.

District B

Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick had 54.88 percent of the vote, facing two challengers in District B: Republican Kevin Williams (43.01 percent) and Clark County Independent American Party Chairman Warren Markowitz (2.1).

Kirkpatrick has been a leader in local efforts to control the pandemic and, although she has said she is her own biggest critic, she believed the county’s proactive response has put it ahead of other U.S. jurisdictions.

Williams, a facility director for Boyd Gaming Corp. who ran for a second straight cycle, has said his reasons for seeking the seat have not changed: The Sunrise Manor region where he has lived for nearly three decades is “beat up” and economic development has stalled in the area.

Markowitz, a licensed attorney out of New York, has vowed to be a reasonable voice for constituents who favors limited government, fewer taxes and spending within the county’s means.

District A

In the contest for District A, appointed Commissioner Michael Naft led with 53.91 percent of the vote over retired law enforcement officer Michael Thomas as the two went head to head in hopes of representing a largely unincorporated district over the next four years with territory stretching to southern rural towns.

Naft has called for a balanced approach to the pandemic, focusing on the public health response and looking out for small businesses, and he has said he would continue efforts to address an “unacceptable” number of deaths in vehicle crashes throughout the valley.

Thomas, who was fired as a North Las Vegas police officer in 1999 after what he described as efforts to expose corruption, has said he is “skeptical but compliant” about public health mandates and has promised to push property tax reform, “cut through the red tape” to get businesses reopened and return more tax revenue collected from outlying areas such as Laughlin and Searchlight to those towns.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.