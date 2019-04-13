Disputed Red Rock development to be heard Wednesday

Old mining equipment is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A long-disputed proposal to construct 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon will return in front of Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday, ushering in a renewed showdown between a developer and an environmental nonprofit.

The county’s Zoning Commission, comprised of commissioners, is expected to revisit the plan by Gypsum Resources LLC, for a mixed-use buildout on 2,010 acres in an area surrounded on three sides by Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Save Red Rock, an environmental nonprofit, said it plans to host a press conference at the Clark County Government Center prior to the commission’s 9 a.m. meeting. The group is urging commissioners to strike down the proposal, saying it will remove important protections at Red Rock Canyon.

In November, after Save Red Rock dropped a lawsuit to stop the development atop Blue Diamond Hill, a Gypsum Resources project spokesman said the developer would continue to address community feedback and said the project would not make the area urban.

Instead, the developer has envisioned the project as a sustainable rural village merging with the desert landscape, according to a county document.

Commissioners will review three items brought by the developer: a specific plan, public facility needs assessment and a waiver of the conditions established by the county’s approval of a concept plan in 2011.

Each of those items has prompted at least 30 protest cards and county staff also says there are inconsistencies in the developer’s plans that must be addressed, according to notes in county documents.

The project was recently expected to be presented to commissioners in December, but then-Commissioner Susan Brager, who represented District F including the Red Rock Canyon area, informed Save Red Rock that the proposal would be held until a new-look commission was sworn-in this year.

One of those commissioners, Justin Jones, who replaced the term-limited Brager in District F, served as the attorney for Save Red Rock before stepping away in December.

