Dr. Joe Iser, chief of Southern Nevada Health District, is retiring

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 10:59 am
 

Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, on Thursday announced his retirement from the district.

Iser began as chief health officer in September 2013. His retirement is effective Jan. 3, 2020.

During his time at the district, Iser oversaw the agency’s purchase of its first building and its successful move into the main location at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. On his watch, the health district secured funds to implement a Federally Qualified Health Center, oversaw the accreditation of a preventive medicine residency program, and responded to numerous outbreaks and public health issues, among other accomplishments, according to a news release from the district.

Iser cited plans to travel and spend time with his family as reasons for advancing his planned retirement date. “I have several trips planned and a list of national parks I would like to visit,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to spending much more time with my grandchildren and to kayaking, fly-fishing, and being active in the community.”

Dr. Fermin Leguen, director of the district’s clinical services division, will serve as acting chief health officer while the Southern Nevada District Board of Health conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

