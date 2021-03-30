Drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered next week at Allegiant Stadium

For people who have recently traveled, the drive-thru clinic at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders offers an opportunity for the entire family to get tested.

Allegiant Stadium is seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at Allegiant Stadium, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Tuesday.

The service will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at the stadium’s Lot H, located off Dean Martin Drive via Gate 10, the health district said in a news release.

Pre-registration is available at www.snhd.info/get-tested/allegiant.

For people who have traveled, the drive-thru clinic offers an opportunity for the entire family to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidance includes recommendations to get tested three to five days after returning from a trip.

More COVID-19 information and resources, including additional testing locations, are available at www.SNHD.info/covid.

