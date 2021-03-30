68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered next week at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 1:54 pm
 
Allegiant Stadium is seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Re ...
Allegiant Stadium is seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at Allegiant Stadium, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Tuesday.

The service will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at the stadium’s Lot H, located off Dean Martin Drive via Gate 10, the health district said in a news release.

Pre-registration is available at www.snhd.info/get-tested/allegiant.

For people who have traveled, the drive-thru clinic offers an opportunity for the entire family to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidance includes recommendations to get tested three to five days after returning from a trip.

More COVID-19 information and resources, including additional testing locations, are available at www.SNHD.info/covid.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
CDC extends eviction moratorium
CDC extends eviction moratorium
2
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases climb, but deaths, positivity rate down
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases climb, but deaths, positivity rate down
3
North Las Vegas tech firm sues NASA for $1M
North Las Vegas tech firm sues NASA for $1M
4
Local advocates for tenants praise eviction ban extension
Local advocates for tenants praise eviction ban extension
5
‘Welcome to Restaurant Row:’ Signs to highlight Las Vegas districts
‘Welcome to Restaurant Row:’ Signs to highlight Las Vegas districts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More