Early results trickle in for 3 mayor races

Three Las Vegas Valley cities are on the way to getting new mayors, but the majority of voting centers had not provided results as of late Tuesday.

Pat Spearman, left, and Pamela Goynes-Brown, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Las Vegas Valley cities are on the way to getting new mayors, but the majority of voting centers had not provided results as of late Tuesday.

Election results reflect all votes cast during in-person early voting and on Election Day, as well as mail ballots received and counted up to Tuesday. But since mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday can still be received by the county until Saturday, totals are expected to change.

As of 10:15 p.m., 13 of the 125 Clark County vote centers were reporting.

North Las Vegas

State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, the progressive state senator who defeated then-Sen. John Lee, is seeking to replace him again, this time on the council dais.

Lee opted not to seek a third and final term, and instead ran for governor on the Republican ticket after switching political parties in April 2021.

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown is contesting Spearman’s bid for mayor, and either could make history as the first Black person to serve as mayor in North Las Vegas, if elected.

Goynes-Brown had the largest share of the vote, at 38.57 percent.

Five other candidates are also running for the seat: Jesse Addison III; Nathan Atkins; Gary Bouchard; Laura Perkins; and Robert “Twixx” Taylor.

Also in North Las Vegas, council incumbents Isaac Barron in Ward 1 and Scott Black in Ward 3 are facing competition as they seek to keep their seats. Barron had 65.7 percent of the vote. In Black’s race, he was in the lead at 58.41 percent.

Henderson

Councilwoman Michelle Romero drew two challengers to replace term-limited Mayor Debra March, who is running for lieutenant governor. Romero faces Frank Ficadenti and Drew Dison.

In early reporting, she had 75.57 percent of the vote.

In Henderson’s Ward 3, there’s a field of six candidates and Trish Nash was leading the way at 32.47 percent.

Las Vegas

In Las Vegas Ward 2, incumbent Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is facing challengers as she seeks to retain her seat. She was in the lead at 57.54 percent, partial reporting showed.

In Ward 4, former Councilman Bob Beers and ex-Assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske are among the candidates. Beers was leading the way with 36.8 percent of the vote with 10 percent of voting centers reported.

Beers previously represented Ward 2 in the city before he lost his seat in 2017. He also served in the state Assembly and the state Senate. (When he won his Senate seat, in fact, he was replaced in the Assembly by Allen-Palenske.)

In Ward 6, candidates include former think-tank president Nancy Brune and Planning Commissioner Lou DeSalvio. Brune was in the lead at 33.24 percent.

Boulder City

Former state Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, is challenging Mayor Kiernan McManus in a three-person primary in Boulder City, the slow-growth enclave southeast of Henderson. Tanya Vece is also vying for the seat.

Hardy was in the lead with 63.05 percent of the vote, according to the early reporting.

Hardy served in the Nevada Assembly and state Senate, but is term-limited this year.

In the five-person race for Boulder City Council, Steve Walton had 32.49 percent of the vote and Cokie Booth had 25.79 percent.

Clark County Commission

In races for the Clark County Commission, incumbent Democrat Tick Segerblom was in the lead with 61.1 percent of the vote. Among Republicans, Jon Rider was in the lead with 63.87 percent of the vote.

Commissioner Justin Jones and Commission Chairman Jim Gibson didn’t have a primary foe.

Among Republicans for the seat currently occupied by Jones, Drew Johnson was leading at 48.3 percent and for Gibson’s seat, Billy Mitchell was leading with 53.38 percent of the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter. Reporter Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.