Early risers scoop up walk-in vaccinations at Cashman Center

With lines forming three hours before an 8 a.m. clinic opening, officials had to turn away people who wanted a COVID-19 vaccination at Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early-risers were able to secure the 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reserved for walk-ins on Friday at the Cashman Center, which began turning away others even before the official 8 a.m. opening time.

“People were here in line well before 5 a.m.,” a Federal Emergency Management Agency staffer said about 7:30 a.m. “It will probably be that way tomorrow as well.”

The clinic will pass out another 500 doses to walk-ins on Saturday.

Abut 300 doses were also being made available at Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris St., on Friday. Doses were to be be given until the clinic reached capacity.

The long line at Cashman came two days after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday of vaccine eligibility for the 65-to-69 age group, which highlighted a state effort with partner pharmacies.

Walk-ins for second doses of Pfizer vaccine also will be available through Saturday at Cashman for those who received their first dose at a health district or community partner clinics — Western High School, Cashman Center or Mack Middle School — or events hosted by the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson or Touro University.

More sites lower age requirement to 65

Other sites also are lowering their age requirements after the governor’s announcement.

University Medical Center announced Thursday that the hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore has lowered its age requirement for vaccinations to 65. The site will also continue to provide vaccinations for first responders and health care workers.

Community members 65 and older can schedule their vaccination appointments by visiting www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or calling 702-789-5160. Appointments are required.

Appointments at retail pharmacies

Smith’s, Walgreens and Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in the 65-to-69 age group in Clark County under the plan outlined by Sisolak.

“All the pharmacies currently offering vaccines in Clark County will move to this age range next week and appointments will begin to open up as allocation is confirmed and received,” Shannon Litz, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

— Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

— Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

— Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes contributed to this story.