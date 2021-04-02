Early signups for newly eligible offered at some COVID vaccine clinics

Starting Monday, all Nevadans 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some Southern Nevada COVID-19 vaccine providers are giving healthy Nevadans 16 and older the opportunity to make appointments ahead of Monday’s expanded eligibility.

University Medical Center on Friday opened up appointments online for Monday to Wednesday at the hospital’s vaccination center, located at the Encore.

“UMC will begin administering vaccines to this group on Monday, and the hospital encourages community members to schedule their appointments as soon as possible,” UMC said in a news release.

Appointments for the hospital’s vaccination center are required and can be scheduled at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine, or by calling 702-789-5160, and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Southern Nevada Health District, which had to cancel vaccine appointments along with all other clinical services on Friday due to a boiler malfunction, will begin taking appointments for those who are newly eligible beginning Saturday at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

The City of Henderson also said in a news release that it will begin taking appointments for Nevada residents 16 and up on Saturday for its Sun City Anthem vaccination site, with the shots to be administered beginning Monday.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the City of Henderson website at cityofhenderson.com/COVID19, it said. Appointments also can be scheduled on weekdays calling the city’s information hotline at 702-267-INFO (4636) from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Additional information for clinic locations in Clark County is available at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

More than a dozen other states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota and Kansas, have already opened COVID-19 vaccinations to all age groups with no underlying health conditions, the Associated Press reported this week. Alaska was the first state to drop its eligibility requirements in early March.

President Joe Biden has directed states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1.

In Nevada, thousands of vaccinations appointments went unfilled in early March as demand slackened among eligible groups. Even after the state opened up eligibility to hospitality and food service workers, appointments were still open.

