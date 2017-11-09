Effort to recall election for Nevada Sen. Farley falls short

An effort to force a recall election for state Sen. Patricia Farley has fallen short, according to the senator.

State Sen. Patricia Farley arrives for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Farley, I-Las Vegas, said a State Senate Democratic Caucus member was at the Clark County Election Department when signatures for the recall petition were being counted Tuesday morning.

“They got a third of what they needed,” Farley told the Review-Journal.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria confirmed his staff was counting signatures shortly after 10 a.m. but provided no preliminary count. Farley said only 2,000 to 2,500 of the 7,104 signatures needed were submitted.

Republican-backed efforts have been ongoing to recall Farley and Democratic state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro. Farley is a former Republican who began caucusing with Democrats in the 2017 Legislature.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office announced last week that the petition targeting Woodhouse, D-Henderson, had enough valid signatures to force a recall election.

Tuesday is the deadline for signatures to be submitted in the Cannizaro recall effort.

Farley called the recall petitions a “shyster program” from Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, in an attempt to regain control of the majority Democrat senate.

“As a taxpayer here in the state I honestly think its criminal for anyone to divert our tax dollars to undermine the voters’ rights in an election,” Farley said.

