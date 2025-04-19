Extension of tax money approved for Las Vegas police officers

Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to extend a property tax levy that would provide funds for the salaries of over 800 Metro officers.

Metro police investigate a possible shooting at Circus Circus hotel-casino on March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County commissioners voted unanimously Saturday to extend a property tax levy that would, if it receives final approval, provide funds for the salaries of over 800 Metropolitan Police Department officers.

The commissioners — Tick Segerblom, April Becker, Justin Jones, Jim Gibson, Michael Naft, Marilyn Kirkpatrick and William McCurdy II — all voted in favor of the resolution, which was the only item listed on the agenda for a special meeting that took place Saturday afternoon at the Clark County Government Center.

The Las Vegas City Council will vote on a similar measure during a meeting scheduled for Monday. The resolutions are tied to Nevada Senate Bill 451, which was introduced in March.

The bill would extend a tax of 20 cents levied on every $100 of assessed property value in the city or the unincorporated areas of the county.

That levy expires in the summer of 2027. Approving the bill would extend it until 2057.

That and a permanent tax of 8 cents for every $100 assessed — approved by voters in 1988 — raises about $155 million annually, which funds the salaries of about a quarter of Metro’s officers, according to the city’s proposed resolution.

“We were asked by the Legislature to show our support,” said Kirkpatrick, the county’s District B commissioner. “The bill roll over the current property tax measures for the officers. It’s been in place for 30 years, but state statute requires that you come back and revisit it.”

Kirkpatrick said failure of the bill to pass and become law would mean a loss of about $160 million for Metro.

“It’s important enough that we vote to help make sure those officers stay on our streets,” Kirkpatrick said.

