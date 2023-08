Fall watering schedules to begin Friday

The fall watering schedules for Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and unincorporated Clark County begin on Sept. 1.

Watering schedules in Southern Nevada are changing to their fall schedule on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Watering schedules in Southern Nevada are changing to their fall schedule on Friday, and Clark County is reminding people to water just three days a week.

Know it's still hot in So. Nevada – but fall watering restrictions start Friday, Sept. 1. With ongoing drought, watering is allowed just 3 days a week. Fall is when @SNWA_H2O and @lvvwd see the most overwatering due to watering clocks not being changed.https://t.co/2xhbDXy4nc pic.twitter.com/xXWZ9Hfb20 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Valley Water District reminded customers on its website that watering days are mandatory and running landscape irrigation outside of assigned days is water waste and may result in a fine.

The fall schedules for watering groups in Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County are:

Group A: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group B: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Group C: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group D: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Group E: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group F: Tuesday, Thursday Saturday.

Watering for any group is never allowed on Sundays, the Southern Nevada Water Authority said.

Henderson’s watering schedules will also change starting Sept. 1.

Watering schedules by group for fall are:

Group A: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group B: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Group C: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group D: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Group E: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

In North Las Vegas, watering schedules by group change to:

Group A: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group B: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Group C: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Group D: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Group E: Monday Wednesday Friday.

Group F: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Watering schedules for North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Henderson and unincorporated Clark County will change to once a week beginning in November.

