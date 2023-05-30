Federal judge dismisses Red Rock development lawsuit

U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed all federal claims filed against Clark County over a residential development on Blue Diamond Hill.

Developer Jim Rhodes shows a view of the Las Vegas Valley from his Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum Mine near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed all federal claims against Clark County in the long-running legal dispute over development on Blue Diamond Hill.

In a 35-page judgment entered Tuesday, U.S. Judge Gloria M. Navarro granted Clark County’s motions for summary judgment against Gypsum Resources LLC.

The company and Clark County did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorneys for developer Jim Rhodes argued that interference by the county, including Commissioner Justin Jones and county staffers, railroaded his proposed housing project overlooking Red Rock Canyon.

A separate federal judge recently issued sanctions against Jones for the deletion of text messages from his cellphone pertaining to efforts to halt the project.

Citing the litigation, Jones recently announced he would be stepping down as vice chair of the board of commissioners. A possible replacement hasn’t been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

