89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Federal judge dismisses Red Rock development lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
Developer Jim Rhodes shows a view of the Las Vegas Valley from his Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum Min ...
Developer Jim Rhodes shows a view of the Las Vegas Valley from his Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum Mine near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed all federal claims against Clark County in the long-running legal dispute over development on Blue Diamond Hill.

In a 35-page judgment entered Tuesday, U.S. Judge Gloria M. Navarro granted Clark County’s motions for summary judgment against Gypsum Resources LLC.

The company and Clark County did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorneys for developer Jim Rhodes argued that interference by the county, including Commissioner Justin Jones and county staffers, railroaded his proposed housing project overlooking Red Rock Canyon.

A separate federal judge recently issued sanctions against Jones for the deletion of text messages from his cellphone pertaining to efforts to halt the project.

Citing the litigation, Jones recently announced he would be stepping down as vice chair of the board of commissioners. A possible replacement hasn’t been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

Gypsum Resources v. Clark County by Steve Sebelius on Scribd

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Supporters, critics of A’s ballpark plan speak out in 5-hour hearing
Supporters, critics of A’s ballpark plan speak out in 5-hour hearing
2
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
3
How did Gov. Lombardo spend his first 4 months in office?
How did Gov. Lombardo spend his first 4 months in office?
4
Federal judge dismisses Red Rock development lawsuit
Federal judge dismisses Red Rock development lawsuit
5
Nevada agreed to take less water. Here’s what that means for you
Nevada agreed to take less water. Here’s what that means for you
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
State Bar investigating Justin Jones over deleted Red Rock texts
State Bar investigating Justin Jones over deleted Red Rock texts
Embattled Clark County commissioner quits as vice chair
Embattled Clark County commissioner quits as vice chair
EDITORIAL: Jones’ Red Rock dishonesty may cost taxpayers dearly
EDITORIAL: Jones’ Red Rock dishonesty may cost taxpayers dearly
‘A cancerous sore’: Speakers deride county commissioner, urge him to resign
‘A cancerous sore’: Speakers deride county commissioner, urge him to resign
Taking a ‘hard look’: Clark County will review records request process
Taking a ‘hard look’: Clark County will review records request process
Embattled Clark County official retired with $250K in payouts
Embattled Clark County official retired with $250K in payouts