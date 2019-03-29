Federal prosecutor appointed to Clark County District Court seat

Cristina Silva, 39 (courtesy)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday appointed the chief of the criminal division in the U.S. attorney’s office to a Clark County District Court seat.

Cristina Silva, 39, has worked as a federal prosecutor in Nevada since 2011. She replaces former District Judge Jennifer Togliatti, who retired earlier this year.

“Cristina has a strong track record of pursuing justice with compassion and integrity,” Sisolak said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that she will make an excellent addition to the bench in the Eighth Judicial District Court.”

Before working in Nevada, Silva was an assistant chief of litigation in the domestic violence unit in the Miami Dade state attorney’s office in Florida.

Silva was admitted to the Nevada bar in 2015. She earned her law degree from the American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C.

Sisolak also is expected to name a replacement for retired Family Court Judge Cynthia “Dianne” Steel.

Each judicial seat is up for election in 2020. The job pays roughly $160,000 annually.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.