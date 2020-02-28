Filing period for state, local offices starts Monday

The candidate filing period begins Monday for Clark County Commission and other state and local offices, and will last through March 13.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Candidates for state and local offices can begin filing paperwork on Monday and continuing through March 13 at the Clark County Government Center downtown.

Four seats on the powerful Clark County Commission will be up for grabs this year, with Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick up for re-election in District B and Commissioner Michael Naft running for the first time after having been appointed last year by Gov. Steve Sisolak in District A.

Meanwhile, terms are expiring for Commissioner Larry Brown in District C and Commissioner Lawrence Weekly in District D.

Other offices range from the state Legislature to the county school district.

The county election department will accept candidate filing paperwork from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday during the filing period in the Pueblo Room on the first floor of the county government center, 500 Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

Candidates must appear in person to pay a filing fee, show identification and complete and sign filing forms, the county said. Candidates for judicial offices were required to file in January.

The primary election is June 9, with early voting from May 23 to June 5. The general election is Nov. 3, and early voting is Oct. 17 through Oct. 30.

County officials are urging voters to choose to receive sample ballots by email this year instead of by regular mail, which could save the county more than $1.5 million in printing and other costs.

Four years ago, more than 15,000 voters opted for email sample ballots, saving taxpayers more than $30,000, according to the county.

For more information about running for office or receiving sample ballots by email, visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

